Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Main Street Capital worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.66 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

