Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Shares Down 1.3%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.03. 6,261 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.