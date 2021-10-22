Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.93

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.93 and traded as high as C$106.97. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$106.97, with a volume of 240 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEQ. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The company has a market cap of C$999.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$19.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$18.09. The company had revenue of C$39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

