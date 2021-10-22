MakiSwap Trading Down 5.4% This Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $818,767.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.58 or 1.00010105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.12 or 0.06502072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022587 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

