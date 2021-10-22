Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) received a C$3.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

Shares of MOZ traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 295,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 18.38. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$746.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

