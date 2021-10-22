Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.24% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $348,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.