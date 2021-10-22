Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,317,250.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MKL traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $1,319.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,329.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,219.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

