Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Markel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Markel by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,812 shares of company stock worth $4,950,411 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,317.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,219.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,329.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

