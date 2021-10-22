Marlin Reaches Market Cap of $70.70 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $70.70 million and $16.75 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00108129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.95 or 1.00043108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.10 or 0.06507167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.