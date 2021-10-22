Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,619,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $8,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

