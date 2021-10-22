Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

