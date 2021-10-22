Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 237,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.39% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $215,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 123,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 74.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 213,156 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $610,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.