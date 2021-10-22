Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,461 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Allegion worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

