Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 240.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,843.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

