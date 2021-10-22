Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $3,278,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.93.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,843.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

