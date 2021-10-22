Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.10 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 401.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Shares of NTLA opened at $134.21 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

