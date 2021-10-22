Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.33 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $533.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $281.02 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.