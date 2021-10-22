Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,213 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.58 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,468 shares of company stock worth $13,812,734. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

