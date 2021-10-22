Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,693 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

SYY stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

