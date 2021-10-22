Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 813.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,022 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

