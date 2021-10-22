Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1,440.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,523 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

