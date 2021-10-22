Marshall Wace LLP Takes $12.29 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,459,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

