Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 93.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -33.3%.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 48,013 shares of company stock worth $150,274 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

