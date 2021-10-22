Masco Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

MAS opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Masco by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.