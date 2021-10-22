Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) is Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for approximately 6.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Masimo worth $78,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Masimo by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.88. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,094. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

