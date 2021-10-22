Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,476.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $185,561.50 and $55,476.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.83 or 0.06541398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

