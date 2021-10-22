Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $801.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the lowest is $795.70 million. Match Group reported sales of $639.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $175.53 on Friday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,760,201. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.