Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. Materialise has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $87.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.10 and a beta of 0.53.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 142,486 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Materialise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 126,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
