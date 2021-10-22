Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. Materialise has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $87.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 142,486 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Materialise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 126,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

