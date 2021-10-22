Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

