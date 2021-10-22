MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $782,337.20 and approximately $57,277.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,438.95 or 1.00046835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00055854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00319794 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00520806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00201954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000979 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

