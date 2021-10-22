MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading Down 1.3%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 750 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06). 34,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 185,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £773.34 million and a P/E ratio of -49.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,007.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 952.94.

About MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

