McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$1.40. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 57,344 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$50.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

