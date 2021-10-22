MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of MEDNAX worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

