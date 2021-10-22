Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

MDT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

