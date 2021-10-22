Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as high as C$14.64. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 4,820 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.27. The company has a market cap of C$482.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 529.41%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

