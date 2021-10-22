Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00321869 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010354 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006353 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

