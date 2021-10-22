MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by First Growth Investment Manager LP

First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 0.5% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,938.35.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $45.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,538.00. 4,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,325. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,192.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,678.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,773.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,596.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.