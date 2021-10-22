Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.91% of Mercantile Bank worth $42,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $565.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

