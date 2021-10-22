Mercantile Bank Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mercantile Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $565.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

