Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Reduced by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,150 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.28.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. 202,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,328,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

