Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%.
Shares of EBSB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 7,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About Meridian Bancorp
Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.
