Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Shares of EBSB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 7,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 409,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.