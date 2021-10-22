Metal Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.85 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00005210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $212.37 million and approximately $21.85 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.81 or 0.00341112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00046703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00104492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00203924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

