Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.50

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 263,873 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The stock has a market cap of £39.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.94.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.