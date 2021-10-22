Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at C$395,845.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

MX opened at C$57.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.27 and a 12 month high of C$65.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.54.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

