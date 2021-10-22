Method Finance Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $414,325.87 and $123.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00196264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

