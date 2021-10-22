Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.50

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and traded as high as $50.20. Metro shares last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTRAF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

