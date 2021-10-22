Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.39

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.39 and traded as high as C$62.25. Metro shares last traded at C$62.01, with a volume of 274,535 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$62.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.39. The firm has a market cap of C$15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.6847584 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

