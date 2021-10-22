MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $556.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

