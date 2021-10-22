Metronome Trading Up 0.2% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00008474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $62.94 million and approximately $95,220.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00072208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,832.48 or 1.00024580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.73 or 0.06468094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,499,670 coins and its circulating supply is 12,213,296 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.