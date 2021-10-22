Mettalex Trading 1% Lower This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $730,825.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.55 or 0.99920553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.81 or 0.06500473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022004 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

